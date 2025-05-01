×
Steel Cage Match Set for AEW World Title Match at Beach Break

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2025
Samoa Joe is pushing for a major stipulation to raise the stakes for his upcoming AEW World Championship clash with Jon Moxley at Beach Break.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe teamed with The Opps to defend their AEW Trios Championships against local competitors in a decisive win. But the victory celebration was cut short when the Death Riders launched a surprise post-match attack. A fierce brawl broke out between the two sides, continuing the violent tension that has defined their recent rivalry.

After the dust settled, Joe took to the microphone and demanded that his AEW World Title match against Moxley at Beach Break be contested inside a Steel Cage. While AEW has yet to officially confirm the stipulation, the momentum and storyline direction strongly suggest it will be made official soon.

This potential Steel Cage match is the culmination of a heated feud between The Opps and the Death Riders, which has been building over the last month. Two weeks ago, Joe gained the upper hand when he made Moxley pass out in the Coquina Clutch, securing the Trios Championship victory for his team.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break is set for May 14, 2025, with a special Beach Break-themed episode of Collision airing the same week. While no other matches have been confirmed at this stage, more announcements are expected in the coming days.

