Asuka Nearing WWE Return Following Year-Long Injury Absence

Asuka could be on her way back to WWE television soon, following a lengthy absence due to a knee injury sustained in 2024. The “Empress of Tomorrow” has not appeared on Raw or SmackDown since May of last year, but recent speculation and recovery timelines suggest her return might be imminent. WWE has not officially confirmed anything, but her comeback is expected to be kept under wraps until the moment arrives.

Her last televised appearance came at WWE Backlash France on May 4, 2024, where she and Kairi Sane dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. It was later revealed that Asuka had been dealing with a knee injury leading up to that match, which required surgery and sidelined her for much of the year, including WrestleMania 41.

Reports from PWNexus and Bodyslam.net suggest she could be back sometime in May 2025, potentially following the Backlash premium live event on May 10. Fightful Select also reported that creative plans had been drafted for her return earlier this year, but those ideas were not used.

Asuka’s name was even spotted on an early draft of the WrestleMania 41 card shown in a teaser for the Netflix series WWE Unreal, hinting WWE had hoped she would be cleared by then. Though she did not appear at the event, the inclusion suggests her comeback is expected soon.

Asuka remains part of the Raw roster and Damage CTRL faction, though that group has also dealt with injuries, including to Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai. Earlier this year, Asuka addressed fan safety concerns online, stating that WWE and TKO were taking steps to ensure her protection. Fans now await her return, hoping the projected May timeline proves true.