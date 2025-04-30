Bryan Danielson Praises AEW’s “Good Guy” Approach to Wrestling Industry

Bryan Danielson continues to show strong support for AEW’s philosophy and approach, particularly when it comes to how the promotion treats its competitors, including WWE.

In a new interview with TalkSport, Danielson opened up about his appreciation for AEW’s calm, non-combative stance in the wider wrestling industry. Although he admits he does not have all the answers, he personally resonates with AEW’s approach to competition — one that does not revolve around hostility.

“We do not, at least it seems like to me, we as a company do not approach other companies in a warlike fashion, right? We do not feel like we are in a war with anybody,” Danielson explained. “But that is not the same as the other side. So we have to — we are constantly kind of on the defense in that. I do not know the right strategy. I like the way Tony Khan handles things, because that in my mind, it makes us the good guys, right?”

He noted that some around him have encouraged AEW to adopt a more aggressive strategy. However, that approach does not align with his or Khan’s personalities.

“But I do not know if at some point we need to go more on the offensive. I have had friends bring that up to me like, ‘Oh, you guys should attack.’ I am like, wait a second. Like one, that is not my personality. Two, that is not Tony Khan’s personality. And I think that is one of the things that drew me to AEW.”

One moment in particular that solidified Danielson’s admiration for AEW came in 2020, when the company paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee. At the time, Danielson was still under contract with WWE, but the way AEW handled the situation made a lasting impression.

“It touched something in me and in my mind I was thinking like, ‘Oh, these are the good guys of professional wrestling.’ There is going to be times where we make wrong, [or] bad decisions, that happens everywhere,” he said. “But one of the things that I like to think about AEW is that we try — and we do not market ourselves as this — to be good.”

Danielson also shared his belief that AEW is well-positioned for future growth as the media landscape continues to evolve.

“I think, obviously we cannot tell the future, but I think there is going to be a lot of growth for AEW,” he said. “I think there is a tremendous opportunity right now in the media landscape to put a wrestling product out that is the kind of focus that Tony likes to put into AEW. So if I were to guess, I would say that we are going to grow, but it is impossible to tell.”

While Danielson remains involved in promoting AEW — including the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view set for London this August — he made it clear that he is not currently feeling the urge to return to in-ring competition.