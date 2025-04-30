Matt Riddle Set to Defend MLW Title Against Donovan Dijak at Azteca Lucha

Matt Riddle is set for a massive showdown next month, as he prepares to defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against a dangerous challenger with WWE roots. Major League Wrestling confirmed today that Riddle will put his title on the line against Donovan Dijak at Azteca Lucha on May 10.

This bout has been brewing since Battle RIOT, where Riddle was the victim of a brutal ambush. During an interview segment on Sessions by Saint Laurent, Riddle was blindsided by Dijak in an attack orchestrated by Saint Laurent himself. Joined by Bishop Dyer, Dijak unleashed a vicious assault that targeted Riddle’s ribs with a steel chair, leaving the champion battered and injured.

Despite reports that Riddle is still nursing two broken ribs from the attack, the resilient titleholder has not backed down from the challenge. His decision to move forward with the defense underscores his fighting spirit, even in the face of serious injury and a hungry opponent.

The stakes are high as Dijak, now aligned with MSL, looks to capitalize on Riddle’s weakened condition and seize championship gold. The match headlines a stacked card for Azteca Lucha, promising high-octane action from start to finish.

The current lineup for MLW Azteca Lucha on May 10 is as follows: