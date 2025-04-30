×
Steve Austin Explains Why He Rejected $1 Million PRIME Costume Offer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has never been one to compromise his identity for a quick buck, and his recent comments about turning down a lucrative offer from Logan Paul prove just that. The legendary Texas Rattlesnake may be retired from the ring, but his strong sense of brand and business continues to guide his decisions—and this time, it led him to reject a $1 million payday.

While appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Austin was asked about Logan Paul’s claim that he offered the WWE icon a million dollars to appear in a PRIME bottle costume. Austin confirmed the story and explained why he ultimately walked away from the offer.

“Man, if he said that, I’m not gonna call him a liar. I just thought that was personal business, but since it’s out there—yeah, I turned it down. I’m in the beer business, I sell Broken Skull beer. I don’t know anything about his product, the ingredients, or whether it’s good or bad or whatever. It just wasn’t my thing. So, you know, I turned it down just because I wasn’t into it. No disrespect to him or his product."

Austin clarified that the idea of dressing up as a bottle of Logan Paul’s energy drink simply did not align with who he is. “No man, that’s not my gimmick. He’s doing really well—obviously he’s hustling, and more power to him—but it just wasn’t a great fit for Steve Austin.”

Though the offer was financially significant, Austin made it clear that his top priority was staying true to himself and maintaining the integrity of his own brand. As a man who has built a legacy on authenticity, his decision to decline the stunt was unsurprising—and widely respected by fans.

