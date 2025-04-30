Title Picture for AEW All In Remains a Closely Guarded Secret

AEW is building anticipation in a major way as the road to All In at Wembley Stadium remains shrouded in secrecy. With the company’s marquee London event drawing closer, there is still no confirmed main event, and the AEW World Championship picture is being held tighter than ever. This deliberate silence is fuelling speculation, with fans left to wonder who will emerge as both the challenger and the champion by the time the spotlight hits Wembley.

One key path to the main event appears to be the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament, which is expected to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. However, with both the tournament field and the current title trajectory still in flux, the eventual match-up at All In remains a total mystery.

According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW is keeping every detail about the title scene closely guarded. “Specific plans concerning both the eventual winner of the Owen Hart tournament and the subsequent AEW World Title main event at All In are being ‘closely guarded’ internally,” sources told the outlet.

It remains uncertain whether AEW has not yet finalized its decision or if they are simply staying silent to avoid leaks and preserve an element of surprise. Either way, their strategy is working—fans are buzzing with theories, and the tension continues to build.

With Double or Nothing set to arrive soon and the Owen Hart Foundation Cup still to unfold, there may be hints to come. But until AEW decides to lift the lid, the company seems more than content to let speculation run wild.