×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Injured AEW Star Spotted Backstage at Dynamite Amid Recovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2025
Injured AEW Star Spotted Backstage at Dynamite Amid Recovery

Skye Blue may be inching closer to an AEW comeback after being sidelined since July 2024 due to a severe ankle injury suffered during a match with Hikaru Shida on AEW Collision.

The 25-year-old was recently spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk. While it remains unclear whether she is medically cleared or just visiting, her appearance signals progress. With AEW heading to her hometown of Chicago on May 14 for Dynamite and Collision: Beach Break, the timing has fueled speculation of a potential return.

Blue has been candid about the severity of her injury, previously revealing, “I’m trying (to make my way back to the ring). Healing an ankle is not easy, and especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg,” during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest. She added, “I can walk. That is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that and I was butt scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst… It was funny.”

Though AEW has yet to confirm a return date, her backstage sighting and recovery updates suggest her in-ring return is drawing near—possibly just in time for an emotional homecoming in Chicago.

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Launch Real American Freestyle Wrestling with Star Coach

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are stepping back into the spotlight—but this time, their latest venture takes them into the world of pro…

— Ben Kerin Apr 30, 2025 08:02PM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 5 - Billy Jack Haynes

N/A

May 6th, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy