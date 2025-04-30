Injured AEW Star Spotted Backstage at Dynamite Amid Recovery

Skye Blue may be inching closer to an AEW comeback after being sidelined since July 2024 due to a severe ankle injury suffered during a match with Hikaru Shida on AEW Collision.

The 25-year-old was recently spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite in Norfolk. While it remains unclear whether she is medically cleared or just visiting, her appearance signals progress. With AEW heading to her hometown of Chicago on May 14 for Dynamite and Collision: Beach Break, the timing has fueled speculation of a potential return.

Blue has been candid about the severity of her injury, previously revealing, “I’m trying (to make my way back to the ring). Healing an ankle is not easy, and especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg,” during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest. She added, “I can walk. That is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that and I was butt scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst… It was funny.”

Though AEW has yet to confirm a return date, her backstage sighting and recovery updates suggest her in-ring return is drawing near—possibly just in time for an emotional homecoming in Chicago.