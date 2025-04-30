Indi Hartwell Set to Speak Live During This Week's TNA iMPACT!

Indi Hartwell is officially stepping into the spotlight in TNA. Following her surprise appearance at TNA Rebellion, it has now been confirmed that Hartwell will be making her first official live appearance on TNA Impact this Thursday night.

At Rebellion, Hartwell made waves by aligning herself with the Knockouts division, and commentator Tom Hannifan later mentioned during the pay-per-view that she would appear on the upcoming episode of Impact. That announcement has now been followed by confirmation from TNA that Hartwell will speak live on the May 1 broadcast from Irvine, California. The show will air at a special time of 10 p.m. Eastern on AXS TV, Sportsnet+ in Canada, and TNA+ internationally.

TNA promoted her appearance with the following message:

“@indi_hartwell shocked the world when she Crossed The Line at #TNARebellion! Now, TNA’s newest Knockout speaks for the first time in a TNA ring live this Thursday at the special start time of 10 p.m. ET on @AXSTV in the U.S., @Sportsnet+ this week in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide!”

Beyond Hartwell’s anticipated first promo in TNA, Thursday’s episode will also feature two matches. Leon Slater returns to in-ring action after a punishing fall from a Swanton 450 during the Ultimate X match at Rebellion. He will go one-on-one with KC Navarro, whose First Class ally AJ Francis was notably seen attempting to cushion Slater’s landing during the chaotic finish.

In six-man tag team action, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will team with Matt and Jeff Hardy to face off against Frankie Kazarian and the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Nemeths—Ryan and Nic Nemeth. Rounding out the lineup, podcast host John Goblikon is also set to make an appearance.

Full Lineup for TNA Impact – Thursday, May 1, 2025: