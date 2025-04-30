×
JBL Picks Eric Bischoff Over Tony Khan and Dixie Carter

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2025
John “Bradshaw” Layfield recently shared his preference for working under Eric Bischoff over Tony Khan or Dixie Carter during a hypothetical discussion on the Something To Wrestle With podcast. When host Conrad Thompson removed Vince McMahon from the equation, JBL did not hesitate with his choice.

“Oh man, I’m going with Eric. And there’s not a doubt, not a doubt in my mind,” JBL said confidently. He credited Bischoff’s successful transformation of WCW during the Monday Night Wars, highlighting how the promotion went from losing millions to earning nearly $40 million annually. “That has taken company losing a ton of money to making about $40 million a year, one of the biggest corporate turnarounds in history,” JBL said.

While he acknowledged limited business dealings with Khan and Carter, JBL emphasized that his choice was based on results and personal insight. “I say that not knowing very much about Tony Khan or Dixie Carter…because I have not discussed business with them in that way that I have with Eric.”

Bischoff and Hulk Hogan are reportedly preparing to unveil a major announcement, which could drop as early as tomorrow.

