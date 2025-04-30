WWE 2K25 Patch 1.09 Fixes Universe Mode Count-Out Bug

A new update for WWE 2K25, Patch 1.09, began rolling out on April 29 across all platforms with fixes focused on stability and gameplay improvements. The key highlight of the update is a much-needed correction to Universe Mode, which had been plagued by a glitch involving unintended count-outs in match types where they should be disabled.

As stated in the official patch notes, the developers “addressed reported concerns about count out being enabled in match types where it shouldn’t be within Universe.” This issue had impacted the realism of No Disqualification matches and Backstage Brawls, frustrating many players.

In addition to this fix, the patch also includes general stability and performance upgrades. While not officially confirmed, some players noted that minor visual tweaks such as updated nameplates might have been quietly added as well.

Patch 1.09 arrives just ahead of the game’s first DLC drop, the “New Wave Pack,” which launches May 14, 2025. The pack will feature new superstars Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and an unannounced celebrity guest. The update is expected to lay the groundwork for this content.