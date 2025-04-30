Pat McAfee’s WWE RAW Promo Lauded As “One Of The Most Believable Moments” In Recent Wrestling Memory

Pat McAfee made a bold statement on the April 28th, 2025 edition of WWE RAW when he directly addressed the recent attack on himself and commentary partner Michael Cole by Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The incident sparked outrage from McAfee, who stood defiant in the ring and challenged Gunther to a match that has now been officially confirmed for the 2025 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. McAfee’s passion and intensity during the promo did not go unnoticed, particularly by those who understand the weight of such moments.

While discussing the segment on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised McAfee’s delivery and the authenticity behind his words, calling it one of the most genuine moments seen on WWE television in recent memory.

“[He] Was sticking up for Michael Cole, and probably one of the most believable things I’ve heard anybody say on a wrestling show in quite some time. I’m a big fan of the unassuming and unlikely hero. We’ve seen Pat McAfee in the ring a couple of times already. We know he can go in the ring, but last night, to me, felt like he was doing it for the first time. Last night I felt Pat McAfee, his buttons had been really pushed ’cause he showed his admiration for Michael Cole, and Michael Cole gave him his start. Cole and McAfee have a great relationship, and McAfee literally stood up for him when he stood up on the announce table and told the world, ‘F you, Gunther, if you’ve got a problem with Cole, you’ve got a problem with me too.’ I really liked it.”