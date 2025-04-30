Steve Austin Shares His Thoughts on WWE Pushing the Limits of Kayfabe

Netflix’s upcoming docuseries WWE: Unreal promises to pull back the curtain on the inner workings of WWE’s creative machine, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the spectacle comes together. In the latest trailer, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a whiteboard inside the writer’s room that teased several match ideas originally planned for WrestleMania 41. These proposed bouts were ultimately scrapped, but their brief appearance has fueled speculation and fan theories across social media.

The series appears set to challenge traditional ideas about kayfabe, the long-standing practice of maintaining the illusion of wrestling storylines as real. This has prompted debate among fans and wrestling personalities alike.

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin weighed in on the subject during a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani. When asked whether the company is pushing the boundaries too far in terms of revealing the business, Austin expressed his more traditional stance.

“Man, I’m still a little old school on that. I’m a big magic fan, but if Harry Houdini is still around, I don’t want him to tell me how he does it. I want to figure out how he does it. And if I can’t, then I’m gonna keep wondering and I’m gonna keep watching. I know it’s not magic, it’s an illusion, but let me keep wondering about that illusion.”

His comments reflect the mindset of many who believe that part of wrestling’s appeal lies in the mystery—something that could be at risk as more insider content becomes mainstream.