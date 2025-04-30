×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Steve Austin Shares His Thoughts on WWE Pushing the Limits of Kayfabe

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2025
Steve Austin Shares His Thoughts on WWE Pushing the Limits of Kayfabe

Netflix’s upcoming docuseries WWE: Unreal promises to pull back the curtain on the inner workings of WWE’s creative machine, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the spectacle comes together. In the latest trailer, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a whiteboard inside the writer’s room that teased several match ideas originally planned for WrestleMania 41. These proposed bouts were ultimately scrapped, but their brief appearance has fueled speculation and fan theories across social media.

The series appears set to challenge traditional ideas about kayfabe, the long-standing practice of maintaining the illusion of wrestling storylines as real. This has prompted debate among fans and wrestling personalities alike.

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin weighed in on the subject during a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani. When asked whether the company is pushing the boundaries too far in terms of revealing the business, Austin expressed his more traditional stance.

“Man, I’m still a little old school on that. I’m a big magic fan, but if Harry Houdini is still around, I don’t want him to tell me how he does it. I want to figure out how he does it. And if I can’t, then I’m gonna keep wondering and I’m gonna keep watching. I know it’s not magic, it’s an illusion, but let me keep wondering about that illusion.”

His comments reflect the mindset of many who believe that part of wrestling’s appeal lies in the mystery—something that could be at risk as more insider content becomes mainstream.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 5 - Billy Jack Haynes

N/A

May 6th, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy