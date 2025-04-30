Zelina Vega Opens Up About Her Surreal WWE Title Win and Aleister Black’s Return

Zelina Vega's career took a powerful turn on a night she describes as nothing short of surreal. On the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown, Vega captured her first-ever singles championship in WWE, winning the Women’s United States Title from Chelsea Green. But what made the evening even more special was the unexpected and emotional return of her husband, Aleister Black, to WWE. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Vega reflected on the night’s overwhelming emotions, the surprising calm she felt, and how both milestones marked a new beginning for her and Black.

Vega recalled feeling in disbelief as the bell rang to confirm her title victory. “I think it was more shock and disbelief than anything else because it didn’t feel real until I heard the bell ring,” she said. For Vega, who has experienced the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling, that sound solidified a career-defining moment. The emotions that followed were raw and intense. “It’s funny because I hate crying,” she said. “But the two moments where I just allowed myself to be in the moment were the ones where I was kind of like the most raw… I felt like my eight-year-old self just kind of popped out and was living in that moment.”

Her win caught fans and even colleagues off guard, a reaction Vega admitted she anticipated due to a recent lack of major wins. “I felt like the crowd kind of gave up on me, if I’m being honest… like, ‘Okay, this is just another match, and then she’s gonna lose’… But everybody in the arena was shocked, like everybody. Even people backstage.”

Usually riddled with nerves before matches, Vega was surprised by her own sense of calm that evening. She attributed that peace to Black’s emotional return. “I’m usually super, super nervous… but that day, because of obviously my husband coming back, I was at such an ease. It was crazy. That never, ever happens to me, so it was nice to feel kind of at ease.”

Vega hinted that the title change may have been the result of collaboration between herself and Chelsea Green. “Chelsea and I coming together and wanting to do this together… we think that this is a really cool idea,” she said, adding that the final decision was made “late in the day.” She also gave credit to Green, saying, “I had a lot of fun with her… loved being in the ring with her.”

The combination of personal and professional highs gave the evening a sense of closure and fresh beginnings for both Vega and Black. “It really just felt like the fairy tale ending to that,” she said, comparing it to the night she and Andrade left NXT. “It felt like after everything that both him and I had been through, it felt like, okay, that chapter of the crazy is done, and now we can start this new chapter… I think he was so ready for that. He was so ready to return home.”

For Vega, one of the most moving moments came after Black’s return. “Honestly, my favorite part was, obviously seeing him go out there and do what he does, but Hunter hugging him afterwards and saying, ‘Welcome home’ was really, really nice.”

Vega shared these reflections during her interview on Busted Open Radio, which airs on SiriusXM Fight Nation and is also available in podcast format.