Steve Austin Explains WWE WrestleMania 41 ATV Mishap, Calls It "Embarrassing"

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has broken his silence on the ATV mishap that occurred during his entrance at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the WWE Hall of Famer called the moment embarrassing and explained that the crash was due to unfamiliar equipment.

Austin revealed the ATV had a throttle setup he was not used to. “Different throttle set up than what I’m used to. Long story short, just a different throttle system. I’m pretty dang handy on a four-wheeler,” he said.

The moment went viral after Austin lost control and hit a barricade near a fan on Night Two of WrestleMania in Las Vegas. He quickly checked on the fan, and WWE President Nick Khan was later seen speaking with them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“I was embarrassed by it. I think everybody is okay… You go out there on the biggest night in wrestling, and you end up like that, it’s not the greatest day at the office. You go out there and want to give people the best show that you can and when you fall short of that, it’s not great,” Austin added.

He also shared that he was only functioning at “30-35% capacity” after undergoing knee replacement surgery in December, limiting his activity over the weekend.

Austin’s comments on Helwani’s show were his first full remarks about the incident.