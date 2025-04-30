Tony Schiavone to Call AEW Collision Live on TBS—40 Years After His TBS Debut

Veteran announcer Tony Schiavone is set to call AEW Collision live on TBS this Saturday night from Atlantic City, and for him, the moment is deeply personal. Schiavone reflected on the emotional weight of returning to live wrestling on Saturday nights on TBS, a network that played a pivotal role in shaping his legendary career.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone noted how the upcoming show marks a full-circle moment. “It never ceases to amaze me how my career has come full circle,” he said. “On April 6, 1985… it was 40 years to the day that I had first been on TBS, and now for me to be calling a live Saturday show on TBS again, it’s, to me, it’s very, very, very special.”

He walked listeners through the network’s evolution—starting with Georgia Championship Wrestling in 1972, becoming WTBS in 1979, and rebranding as World Championship Wrestling in 1982—before noting his own debut in 1985.

Schiavone also reflected on the legacy of WCW Saturday Night, a flagship program he helped define alongside names like Jesse Ventura. He recalled its gradual decline into a recap show as “heartbreaking,” given how central it had once been to the wrestling world.

“Here we are in 2025 and I’m going to do a Saturday night show on TBS again,” he said. “That’s not lost on me. That’s not lost on how special it is for me personally… Really, really cool. Not lost on me.”

Tony Schiavone’s What Happened When podcast is available weekly on major podcast platforms.