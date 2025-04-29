Nikki Bella Teases a Potential "Total Divas" Reboot With Original Stars

"Total Divas" first premiered on E! in July 2013, introducing fans to an inside look at the lives of The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), Cameron, Naomi, JoJo, and Natalya. Throughout its nine-season journey, the cast experienced many changes, but Nikki, Brie, Natalya, and Naomi remained core members until the show's end.

Recently, during an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella reflected on the idea of reviving the beloved reality series while in conversation with WWE star Naomi.

"I really, honestly, think…I get asked about it all the time. I really think there is something about all of us getting rebooted. Our OG crew with maybe two new ones. Us three, Nattie, Paige, and Nia. We are all still working, then we bring in two new ones. So much has happened. It is like the 'Sex and The City' reboot, 'And Just Like That.' We could have our Total Divas And Just Like That moment," Nikki shared.

Paige joined the "Total Divas" cast starting in season three and stayed for six seasons, becoming a significant presence during her tenure. Nia Jax became part of the series in season six, also rising to prominence in the later episodes.

Although "Total Divas" concluded with its final season in December 2019, Nikki Bella's recent comments have reignited excitement about the possibility of a revival that would reunite original favorites alongside some new faces.