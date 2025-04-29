×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Paul Heyman Shares Special TikTok With His Fiancée Ahead of Their Wedding

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Paul Heyman Shares Special TikTok With His Fiancée Ahead of Their Wedding

In a heartwarming update, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has shared a personal glimpse into his life outside the squared circle. The legendary advocate and his new fiancée recently posted a video together on TikTok, showcasing a lighter and more intimate side of Heyman that fans rarely get to see.

Heyman, who has long been known for his sharp wit and commanding presence on WWE programming, appears genuinely joyful as he spends time with his fiancée. The couple's chemistry was clear to see in the short clip, which has quickly captured the attention of wrestling fans across social media.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

April 29, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Airing On: Vice TV

Hashtag: #dark side of the ring
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy