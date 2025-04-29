Paul Heyman Shares Special TikTok With His Fiancée Ahead of Their Wedding

In a heartwarming update, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has shared a personal glimpse into his life outside the squared circle. The legendary advocate and his new fiancée recently posted a video together on TikTok, showcasing a lighter and more intimate side of Heyman that fans rarely get to see.

Heyman, who has long been known for his sharp wit and commanding presence on WWE programming, appears genuinely joyful as he spends time with his fiancée. The couple's chemistry was clear to see in the short clip, which has quickly captured the attention of wrestling fans across social media.

#WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and his new fiancée share a video on Tik Tok!



Heyman and his 22-year-old fiancée will be married in June. pic.twitter.com/3uM381PSfH — Pro Wrestling Centel (@PWCentel) April 29, 2025