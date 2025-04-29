×
WWE NXT Set for Action-Packed Night Live from Orlando, Florida (April 29, 2025)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
The journey to WWE NXT Battleground 2025 continues this evening with another action-packed edition of WWE NXT. Broadcasting live on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, tonight’s show promises several must-see moments as the NXT brand builds momentum toward its next major event.

Set for tonight’s broadcast, IYO SKY is scheduled to make a special appearance, adding even more excitement to the evening. Tensions are also expected to rise as Tony D’Angelo and Stacks prepare for a face-to-face confrontation that could have serious implications moving forward.

Championship gold will be on the line as Ricky Saints defends his WWE NXT North American Championship against Lexis King. Additionally, the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will be contested when Hank And Tank put their titles up for grabs against the team of Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.

The action kicks off live at 8/7c, and the stakes have never been higher as the road to Battleground heats up.

