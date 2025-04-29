Wife Struggles as Husband's Wrestling Obsession Strains Marriage

Professional wrestling is experiencing unprecedented popularity, with WWE in particular seeing soaring success in live event attendance, merchandise sales, and television viewership. While this boom is an exciting time for the industry and its fans, it appears that the growing obsession with wrestling has caused significant strain on one couple's marriage.

A 26-year-old woman recently shared her story on Reddit, expressing deep concern about the toll professional wrestling has taken on her relationship with her 33-year-old husband. In her post, she explained that her husband had rekindled his passion for wrestling, and although she was initially supportive, the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

According to her account, he became intensely fixated on the programming, insisting on watching every event and demanding that she participate alongside him. The woman shared that he would become visibly upset if she did not engage in his wrestling rituals. She recalled an example, stating that he grew angry whenever she refused to raise her finger when he shouted the phrase, "Acknowledge me," the iconic catchphrase of WWE’s Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

During WrestleMania weekend, tensions escalated further when he insisted she refer to him as "The Final Boss." When she did not comply, he reacted with significant frustration. Additionally, she revealed that he has spent an excessive amount of money on wrestling merchandise and championship title belts, compounding the stress in their marriage.

Feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do, she turned to the Reddit community for advice, asking if she would be justified in leaving her husband. Many users responded, suggesting that her husband should find friends who share his enthusiasm for wrestling so that he could enjoy the shows without placing undue pressure on his spouse.