TNA Wrestling Announces Major Broadcasting Deal with Claro Sports

TNA Wrestling has officially announced an exciting new international expansion. In a press release shared earlier today, the promotion revealed a major new partnership with Claro Sports, a premier sports broadcaster across Latin America. This collaboration will bring TNA’s programming to a wider audience throughout the region, signaling a major step forward in TNA’s global outreach efforts.

Press release:

The non-exclusive distribution agreement delivers a robust lineup of TNA programming—including the weekly TNA IMPACT! series, monthly Pay-Per-View events, and exclusive TNA+ Presents specials—to millions of fans across 17 territories, from Mexico to Argentina.

The deal ensures that Claro Sports audiences in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela can access high-flying, action-packed TNA Wrestling.

Programming will be available across Claro’s full suite of platforms and devices, including its pay TV channel, OTT service Claro video, digital platforms such as clarosports.com and YouTube (via the Claro Sports channel), as well as through the Claro Sports mobile app and FAST channels on connected smart TV ecosystems.

“This partnership with Claro Sports is a powerful opportunity to extend TNA Wrestling’s reach across the Latin American market,” said Carlos Silva, President of Anthem Sports.

“Claro is a leader in digital and linear sports distribution throughout the region, and we’re excited to bring our content to their passionate and diverse audience.”

“At Claro Sports we are very happy to reach this agreement with TNA Wrestling to bring all the excitement of their matches to a larger audience in Latin America, who, I am sure, will become fans of the TNA programming,” said José Antonio Aboumrad, Claro Sports CEO.

TNA Wrestling continues to be a global leader in professional wrestling, offering over 200 hours of new programming annually, including classic matchups from a legacy roster that has featured legends like Hulk Hogan, Sting, and AJ Styles, alongside current champions and rising stars.”