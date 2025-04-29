×
TNA World Champion and The Hardys Unite for Huge Tag Match on TNA iMPACT! Live

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
TNA World Champion and The Hardys Unite for Huge Tag Match on TNA iMPACT! Live

TNA Wrestling has just made a major announcement via social media regarding this week's episode of TNA iMPACT!, which will be airing live at a special start time of 10:00 PM Eastern and 9:00 PM Central. The current TNA World Champion will join forces with former TNA Tag Team Champions, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, to face the team of Frankie Kazarian and the new TNA Tag Team Champions, Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth.

This announcement follows a huge night at the Rebellion pay-per-view event, where the TNA World Champion successfully defended his title against Frankie Kazarian and NXT star Ethan Page. The victory came when he pinned Ethan after delivering his signature Standing Ovation. Rebellion also saw Nic and Ryan Nemeth defeat Matt and Jeff Hardy to claim the TNA Tag Team Titles for the first time as a duo. During that match, Nic landed a devastating Danger Zone on Jeff Hardy, allowing Ryan to tag himself in and secure the pinfall.

In addition to this highly anticipated match, fans will hear from the newest addition to the TNA Knockouts division, Indi Hartwell, during Thursday’s broadcast.

For the latest official TNA merchandise, fans can visit TNAMerch.com.

