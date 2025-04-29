×
Carmella and Corey Graves Announce They Are Expecting Their Second Child

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Carmella and Corey Graves are preparing to welcome another addition to their family.

In a post shared on social media, Carmella revealed that she and Graves are expecting their second child together. Sharing photos and a video, Carmella wrote, “All in perfect time.. our new chapter begins this fall.”

The couple, who began dating in 2019 and married in April 2022, welcomed their first child on November 8.

Earlier this year, it was reported that WWE chose not to renew Carmella’s contract, ending her 12-year tenure. Carmella has not competed since March 2023 after giving birth to her first child and dealing with drop foot, a condition that developed after childbirth.

Despite the setback and feeling unprepared for her release, Carmella stated in an interview that she remains open to a WWE return, calling the company her "home." During her career, she captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the Women’s Tag Team Championship, and the 24/7 Championship.

Congratulations to Carmella and Corey Graves on their exciting news!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leah Van Dale (@theleahvandale)

