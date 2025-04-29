Drew McIntyre Shares Honest Reaction to Losing Feud with CM Punk

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with High Performance to discuss his thoughts on losing his feud with CM Punk, offering a deeper look into how he views modern WWE storytelling and where his character fits into it all.

McIntyre began by acknowledging that, from a character standpoint, he was at peace with the way things played out. His reflections centered on the evolution of his own journey in WWE and how the dynamics of hero and villain have shifted in recent years.

“For anyone’s been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I’ve been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time,” McIntyre explained. “Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation.”

Using Roman Reigns as an example, McIntyre expressed frustration over how quickly fans seemed to forgive and forget. “Like Roman Reigns, our top star, disappeared for six months, drank some margaritas, got some abs, came back and because he’s a big star, people just forgot all the bad stuff he did to everybody. He’s back and he’s got abs now. He’s cool. We love him, and a couple of his family members started doing some cool things,” he said.

He specifically mentioned Jey Uso’s rise in popularity, suggesting that superficial changes were enough to flip fan perception. “Like his cousin Jey Uso says a fun word, Yeet. Does a little hand gesture. He didn’t do anything particular to turn good. He just started doing that and people just started cheering him all of a sudden because we’re very interactive. So if our fans like to chant things, they like to join in on the gestures.”

From his point of view, the inconsistencies in fan reactions and character alignment created a unique challenge for him to navigate. “From my character perspective, those guys made my life a living hell. They screwed me up with the world title multiple times, beat me down with chairs violently. Those chairs are real. Multiple times, and suddenly they were getting cheered.”

McIntyre also touched on the broader changes in WWE storytelling under Triple H’s leadership. While he acknowledged that traditional storylines used to be more black and white—good versus evil—the current direction has embraced more realistic and nuanced narratives.

“So I had certain issues when usually historically in wrestling, if you’re good, you just get on with the good guys you’re bad you’re going with the bad guys. You know, since Triple H took charge of the creative process it’s very much based in reality now. These days, it’s not just the good guys and the bad guys fighting each other like it used to be.”