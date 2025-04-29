CM Punk Teases Vampire Role and Rom-Com Dreams with Dave Bautista

CM Punk continues to expand his acting résumé with upcoming horror projects and a potential turn toward romantic comedies. Already known for his roles in Heels, Jacob’s Wife, and Girl on the Third Floor, Punk has confirmed appearances in two new genre titles set for release in 2025.

“I have pre-existing relationships and projects I work on that are grandfathered into my [WWE] contract,” Punk told Deadline. “I typically do Monday Night Raw live on Netflix every week. But if I need to dip out for two weeks to shoot an independent film, I can always do that. We’re trying to petition Netflix to do a third season of Heels. I have two projects coming down the line that I’m very excited about. One is the TV show Revival that will air on Syfy, and a really, really fun movie called Night Patrol, written and directed by Ryan Prows. I don’t want to give away too much but it’s Night Patrol, LAPD, Bloods, Crips, vampires.”

According to Deadline, Punk plays a vampire in Night Patrol. The film, described on IMDB as a horror indie, follows an L.A. cop who uncovers a dangerous secret involving a local task force and his childhood neighborhood.

When asked about romantic comedies, Punk admitted he is eager to try the genre—particularly if it means collaborating with fellow wrestling star turned Hollywood actor Dave Bautista.

“I would love to do that,” Punk said. “Me and Dave Bautista are trying to do a rom-com, maybe not together, but it’s a race. He really wants to do one, and I really want to do one too. Dave and I are two emotional b**ches. We would absolutely kill that genre, guaranteed, him especially. I’m dying to work with him. What if we were romantically involved? Who’s not going to pay to see that?”