Liv Morgan Taking Time Off WWE for Major Film Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Liv Morgan is set to take time away from WWE to film a new movie, which will reportedly feature her in a major role. The project is expected to be officially announced next week.

Morgan, like fellow WWE stars Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, is represented by Paradigm, a talent agency that works closely with WWE and Hollywood productions to manage schedules and avoid storyline disruptions.

The process is said to be far more coordinated today compared to past eras, such as when Roddy Piper stepped away from WWE to film They Live. According to PWInsider, “All signs point to Drew McIntyre” as the next WWE name heading to Hollywood.

McIntyre is already positioned for crossover success. He starred in the 2024 action-comedy The Killer’s Game, portraying Rory Mackenzie, a Scottish assassin working alongside his brother to eliminate a retired hitman played by Dave Bautista. He is also the new face of Project Rock and is reportedly lined up for a major role in an upcoming film.

