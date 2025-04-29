Meiko Satomura Retires After 30-Year Career at Emotional Sendai Girls Event

Meiko Satomura’s remarkable 30-year wrestling career officially came to an end on Tuesday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
In her retirement match, Satomura teamed with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Sendai Girls Champion Chihiro Hashimoto, finishing with her signature Scorpio Rising kick on Kong. An impromptu five-on-two match followed at Kong’s request, where Satomura and Kong joined forces to face Hashimoto, Mika Iwata, Takumi Iroha, Senka Akatsuki, and YUNA.
Titled Meiko Satomura The Final, the event was promoted by her own Sendai Girls organization. Special video tributes were shown from WWE stars Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Shinsuke Nakamura, along with NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi and joshi icon Devil Masami. Legends such as The Crush Gals, Bull Nakano, Akira Hokuto, and Kenta Kobashi were present for the emotional sendoff.
The crowd honored Satomura with streamers and a ten-bell salute. In her farewell speech, she vowed to remain dedicated to the future of professional wrestling through Sendai Girls. On social media, the 45-year-old shared her gratitude, expressing how fulfilling it was to be surrounded by those who shaped her journey.
Satomura’s legacy spans decades and continents, from her early days in Japan and WCW appearances in the 1990s to her run on the European independent circuit and tenure as both champion and coach in WWE’s NXT UK brand.
April 29, 2025
The final 10-count gong to mark the end of Meiko Satomura's in-ring career.#SATOMURAfinal #SENJO pic.twitter.com/pioCMbyR7I— meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) April 29, 2025
今日、引退試合を見届けてくださった皆様、ありがとうございました。— 里村明衣子 meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) April 29, 2025
30年間で出会ったたくさんの方に囲まれてリングを降りられたこと、本当に幸せです。
プロレスの新時代をさらに素晴らしいものにするために、今以上に人生懸けます‼️
ありがとうございました。#SENJO # #SATOMURAfinal #里村明衣子 pic.twitter.com/8aLjQ3D42B
Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert
April 29, 2025 at 8:00 PM
Airing On: Vice TV
Hashtag: #dark side of the ring
N/A
Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
Atlantic City, New Jersey
May 2nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Not specified
Leave a Comment ()