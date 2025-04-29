×
Meiko Satomura Retires After 30-Year Career at Emotional Sendai Girls Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Meiko Satomura’s remarkable 30-year wrestling career officially came to an end on Tuesday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

In her retirement match, Satomura teamed with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Sendai Girls Champion Chihiro Hashimoto, finishing with her signature Scorpio Rising kick on Kong. An impromptu five-on-two match followed at Kong’s request, where Satomura and Kong joined forces to face Hashimoto, Mika Iwata, Takumi Iroha, Senka Akatsuki, and YUNA.

Titled Meiko Satomura The Final, the event was promoted by her own Sendai Girls organization. Special video tributes were shown from WWE stars Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Shinsuke Nakamura, along with NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi and joshi icon Devil Masami. Legends such as The Crush Gals, Bull Nakano, Akira Hokuto, and Kenta Kobashi were present for the emotional sendoff.

The crowd honored Satomura with streamers and a ten-bell salute. In her farewell speech, she vowed to remain dedicated to the future of professional wrestling through Sendai Girls. On social media, the 45-year-old shared her gratitude, expressing how fulfilling it was to be surrounded by those who shaped her journey.

Satomura’s legacy spans decades and continents, from her early days in Japan and WCW appearances in the 1990s to her run on the European independent circuit and tenure as both champion and coach in WWE’s NXT UK brand.

