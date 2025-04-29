AEW Collision Viewership Soars With NBA Playoff Boost

AEW Collision scored one of its best-ever ratings on Saturday night, thanks in part to a strong lead-in from the NBA Playoffs.

The episode averaged 707,000 viewers on TNT, a 100.3 percent increase from the previous week’s Spring BreakThru special, which aired on a Thursday. It marked Collision's highest audience total since July 29, 2023, and ranks as the third-most watched episode in the show’s history.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision drew a 0.21 rating — up 162.5 percent from the previous week. It matched the highest Saturday demo rating since July 2023 and was the best overall demo number since the one-hour Sunday special on March 23.

The show followed an NBA playoff game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, which averaged 3.387 million viewers and scored a 1.12 in 18-49. While Collision has had higher-rated lead-ins before, it has not always capitalized on them like it did this week.

Compared to the same week in 2024, Collision’s total viewership rose 13.9 percent, while its 18-49 rating held steady. These numbers do not account for streaming on Max, which could push the 2025 demo rating even higher.