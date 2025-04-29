×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Collision Viewership Soars With NBA Playoff Boost

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
AEW Collision Viewership Soars With NBA Playoff Boost

AEW Collision scored one of its best-ever ratings on Saturday night, thanks in part to a strong lead-in from the NBA Playoffs.

The episode averaged 707,000 viewers on TNT, a 100.3 percent increase from the previous week’s Spring BreakThru special, which aired on a Thursday. It marked Collision's highest audience total since July 29, 2023, and ranks as the third-most watched episode in the show’s history.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision drew a 0.21 rating — up 162.5 percent from the previous week. It matched the highest Saturday demo rating since July 2023 and was the best overall demo number since the one-hour Sunday special on March 23.

The show followed an NBA playoff game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, which averaged 3.387 million viewers and scored a 1.12 in 18-49. While Collision has had higher-rated lead-ins before, it has not always capitalized on them like it did this week.

Compared to the same week in 2024, Collision’s total viewership rose 13.9 percent, while its 18-49 rating held steady. These numbers do not account for streaming on Max, which could push the 2025 demo rating even higher.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

April 29, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Airing On: Vice TV

Hashtag: #dark side of the ring
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy