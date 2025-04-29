Seth Rollins Wears Jaw-Dropping $13,500 Coat on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins has once again proven that when it comes to fashion, he is always ready to make a bold impression.

During the April 28th episode of WWE Raw, Rollins appeared alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, sporting a striking outfit that immediately caught the attention of fans. The Visionary, well known for his flamboyant and unique wardrobe choices, wore a long blue coat adorned with golden flowers and detailed peacocks on the front, creating a memorable visual moment during his entrance.

Fans wasted little time in tracking down the luxurious item. It was soon revealed that the jacket hails from the brand Rastah and is aptly named the “Golden Peacock” long coat. Those hoping to replicate Rollins' extravagant style will need deep pockets, as the coat is priced at an eye-watering $13,500.

For those looking to complete the look, matching trousers are also available for purchase at a cost of $920. The piece is made to order, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to Rollins’ already iconic wardrobe.