WWE SmackDown Set to Return to Two Hours in June

WWE SmackDown’s move to three hours earlier this year is only temporary, according to recent reports. WrestleVotes, via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, revealed that the show is expected to return to two hours by June.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the timeline, saying he was told the change would happen after the last week of May, possibly around June 6th.

Bryan Alvarez asked, “Hey, by the way, is it true? Like, what is it June 6?”

Meltzer responded, “I do not have that confirmed, but it is going to be right around that time. Yes.”

Alvarez clarified, “The move back to two hours.”

Meltzer added, “I have asked around, and no one has gotten back to me, but, you know, I was told months ago that it is essentially the end of May when it is going to happen. So it is going to be one of those weeks right around then. Yeah, so we got about... I guess a little over a month, right? We are right at a month of SmackDowns before they go back to two, which, you know, is going to be better for a lot of reasons.”