×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Set to Return to Two Hours in June

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
WWE SmackDown Set to Return to Two Hours in June

WWE SmackDown’s move to three hours earlier this year is only temporary, according to recent reports. WrestleVotes, via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, revealed that the show is expected to return to two hours by June.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the timeline, saying he was told the change would happen after the last week of May, possibly around June 6th.

Bryan Alvarez asked, “Hey, by the way, is it true? Like, what is it June 6?”

Meltzer responded, “I do not have that confirmed, but it is going to be right around that time. Yes.”

Alvarez clarified, “The move back to two hours.”

Meltzer added, “I have asked around, and no one has gotten back to me, but, you know, I was told months ago that it is essentially the end of May when it is going to happen. So it is going to be one of those weeks right around then. Yeah, so we got about... I guess a little over a month, right? We are right at a month of SmackDowns before they go back to two, which, you know, is going to be better for a lot of reasons.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy