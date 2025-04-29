Ricky Morton Slams Talent Involved in Leon Slater Incident at TNA Rebellion

Wrestling legend Ricky Morton has shared his disappointment regarding an incident involving Leon Slater at TNA Rebellion.

Morton voiced his feelings in a recent post on X, where he commented on the execution of a spot involving Slater. Morton expressed particular concern over the trust Slater had placed in the talent involved and the way that trust was seemingly mishandled during the event. Morton emphasized that Slater trusted his colleagues with his safety and performance, but that trust was ultimately betrayed when the group failed to support him properly.

“I am disappointed. Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him,” said Morton. “Thank God he walked away. In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same.”

The mishap clearly left a strong impression on Morton, who highlighted the critical importance of trust within professional wrestling, suggesting that the repercussions of such incidents can have lasting impacts on a wrestler's confidence in their peers.