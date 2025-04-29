×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ricky Morton Slams Talent Involved in Leon Slater Incident at TNA Rebellion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Ricky Morton Slams Talent Involved in Leon Slater Incident at TNA Rebellion

Wrestling legend Ricky Morton has shared his disappointment regarding an incident involving Leon Slater at TNA Rebellion.

Morton voiced his feelings in a recent post on X, where he commented on the execution of a spot involving Slater. Morton expressed particular concern over the trust Slater had placed in the talent involved and the way that trust was seemingly mishandled during the event. Morton emphasized that Slater trusted his colleagues with his safety and performance, but that trust was ultimately betrayed when the group failed to support him properly.

“I am disappointed. Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him,” said Morton. “Thank God he walked away. In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same.”

The mishap clearly left a strong impression on Morton, who highlighted the critical importance of trust within professional wrestling, suggesting that the repercussions of such incidents can have lasting impacts on a wrestler's confidence in their peers.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy