Adam Copeland Reacts to Fan Backlash Over Brutal AEW Dynamite Spot

Adam Copeland and Jon Moxley delivered one of the most chaotic and unforgettable moments of the year during their clash on AEW Dynamite.

In a recent conversation with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Adam Copeland addressed the online criticism surrounding the brutal spiked bat spot that took place with Moxley. For Copeland, the only feedback that truly mattered came from those in the arena that night.

"I do not really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction," Adam Copeland explained. "That to me is the reaction that matters, and they were into it live. Hey, I get it, I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience, and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, however you want to look at it."

Reflecting further on the nature of change, Copeland highlighted how the evolution of society inevitably brings a shift in expectations and intensity.

"I like to think I have always been a proponent of understanding that things do change; it is going to be more athletic now, it is going to be more violent now, and things just naturally tend to get 'more' as time goes on. I mean, you look at the internet, I remember dial-up, and now there is AI. Things change, that is just the nature of life. That is the nature of the world. So I do not really factor in how people react after the fact. I just know they are into it live, that is my job, and that is how I gauge things."

Since his brutal encounter with FTR at AEW Dynasty, Adam Copeland has been absent from AEW programming, leaving fans wondering when he might return.