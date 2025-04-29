Jey Uso’s First WWE World Heavyweight Championship Challenger Revealed

Jey Uso now has his first challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, setting the stage for a heated battle.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Logan Paul made his way to the ring and was immediately greeted by a thunderous wave of boos from the audience. The negative reaction from the crowd was so overwhelming that Paul struggled to get a word out, but he managed to declare that his sights are firmly set on Jey Uso and the World Heavyweight Championship. That was all the motivation Uso needed to storm down to the ring, eager to confront the brash challenger.

The newly crowned champion wasted no time exchanging heated words with Paul. Jey Uso fired a verbal shot, calling Paul a "punk ass YouTuber" and passionately proclaiming that after defeating Gunther, he now has a fire within him that will never be extinguished. Uso made it clear that if Paul truly wanted the championship, he would have to step into the ring and take it from him.

Logan Paul did not back down, responding by telling Uso that he was acting stupid and warning him that he would soon "crash out" and lose the title faster than he lost the Intercontinental Championship. Tensions reached a boiling point, and the segment ended abruptly when Jey Uso, having heard enough, blasted Paul with a superkick, leaving no doubt about the intensity of their impending clash.