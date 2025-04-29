×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jey Uso’s First WWE World Heavyweight Championship Challenger Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Jey Uso’s First WWE World Heavyweight Championship Challenger Revealed

Jey Uso now has his first challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, setting the stage for a heated battle.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Logan Paul made his way to the ring and was immediately greeted by a thunderous wave of boos from the audience. The negative reaction from the crowd was so overwhelming that Paul struggled to get a word out, but he managed to declare that his sights are firmly set on Jey Uso and the World Heavyweight Championship. That was all the motivation Uso needed to storm down to the ring, eager to confront the brash challenger.

The newly crowned champion wasted no time exchanging heated words with Paul. Jey Uso fired a verbal shot, calling Paul a "punk ass YouTuber" and passionately proclaiming that after defeating Gunther, he now has a fire within him that will never be extinguished. Uso made it clear that if Paul truly wanted the championship, he would have to step into the ring and take it from him.

Logan Paul did not back down, responding by telling Uso that he was acting stupid and warning him that he would soon "crash out" and lose the title faster than he lost the Intercontinental Championship. Tensions reached a boiling point, and the segment ended abruptly when Jey Uso, having heard enough, blasted Paul with a superkick, leaving no doubt about the intensity of their impending clash.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy