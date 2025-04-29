Becky Lynch to Challenge Lyra Valkyria for Women’s Intercontinental Title at Backlash

Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash in St. Louis on Saturday, May 10.

Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 after nearly a year away, teaming with Valkyria to win the Women’s Tag Team titles. Valkyria was originally set to team with Bayley, but Bayley was taken out on SmackDown before the event. The new champions quickly lost the belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Raw, and Lynch immediately turned on Valkyria.

On this week’s Raw, Lynch admitted to attacking Bayley and was confronted by Valkyria, who challenged her to a match at Backlash. Lynch accepted the challenge but attacked Valkyria from behind as she was leaving.