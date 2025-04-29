×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Becky Lynch to Challenge Lyra Valkyria for Women’s Intercontinental Title at Backlash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Becky Lynch to Challenge Lyra Valkyria for Women’s Intercontinental Title at Backlash

Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash in St. Louis on Saturday, May 10.

Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 after nearly a year away, teaming with Valkyria to win the Women’s Tag Team titles. Valkyria was originally set to team with Bayley, but Bayley was taken out on SmackDown before the event. The new champions quickly lost the belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Raw, and Lynch immediately turned on Valkyria.

On this week’s Raw, Lynch admitted to attacking Bayley and was confronted by Valkyria, who challenged her to a match at Backlash. Lynch accepted the challenge but attacked Valkyria from behind as she was leaving.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy