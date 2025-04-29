Rusev’s In-Ring WWE Return Officially Set For Next Week

Rusev is officially set to compete in his first match back with WWE next week.

During the latest episode of Raw, it was revealed that the former United States Champion will step into the ring against Otis. Rusev made a shocking return to WWE on the Raw following WrestleMania 41, where he attacked Akira Tozawa and Otis of Alpha Academy, even locking Otis in the Accolade submission hold.

This week, a new vignette featuring Rusev aired, where he reflected on his journey. He shared that he once had it all but eventually lost himself and chose to leave WWE. On his return to Bulgaria, he "fell into the abyss," but it was in that darkness where he managed to heal and rebuild himself. Now back and refocused, Rusev vowed to hunt those he believes are wasting their potential, stating he would "hunt them, forgive them, and fix them" just as he fixed himself.

In addition to Rusev’s return match, another major bout was confirmed for next week's Raw. Penta will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh.

During Monday’s show, Penta made a surprise appearance during a match between Judgment Day and The War Raiders. As Carlito attempted to interfere, Penta intervened, preventing Carlito's plan and ultimately knocking McDonagh off the top rope. This move helped The War Raiders secure a victory.

Following the interference, Penta was fined backstage. Chad Gable took the opportunity to mock Penta, claiming his favorite WrestleMania moment was watching Rey Fenix lose to El Grande Americano. The tension boiled over, resulting in Penta attacking Gable before walking away.

The updated lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw on May 5 includes:

Rusev vs. Otis

JD McDonagh vs. Penta