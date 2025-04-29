WWE Backlash: Pat McAfee vs. Gunther Confirmed for May 10 Event

Pat McAfee is officially set to step into the ring at WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10.

During Monday's WWE Raw, it was confirmed that McAfee will face Gunther at the Premium Live Event. The match was made following a storyline incident where Gunther attacked McAfee and Michael Cole, voicing his frustrations over their commentary after his WrestleMania 41 World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso.

After the attack, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce issued Gunther a storyline suspension. In Pearce’s absence this week, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis took over running Raw. McAfee addressed the attack in a passionate promo, calling Gunther's assault on Cole unacceptable and demanding a match at Backlash.

Aldis revealed that after speaking with Pearce, he had the authority to make the match official. McAfee versus Gunther is now locked in for Backlash, which will take place in St. Louis.

The Backlash card also features John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and Lyra Valkyria defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. Additionally, a Jey Uso versus Logan Paul World Heavyweight Championship match was teased, but not yet confirmed.

The current lineup for WWE Backlash is: