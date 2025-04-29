×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Backlash: Pat McAfee vs. Gunther Confirmed for May 10 Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
WWE Backlash: Pat McAfee vs. Gunther Confirmed for May 10 Event

Pat McAfee is officially set to step into the ring at WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10.

During Monday's WWE Raw, it was confirmed that McAfee will face Gunther at the Premium Live Event. The match was made following a storyline incident where Gunther attacked McAfee and Michael Cole, voicing his frustrations over their commentary after his WrestleMania 41 World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso.

After the attack, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce issued Gunther a storyline suspension. In Pearce’s absence this week, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis took over running Raw. McAfee addressed the attack in a passionate promo, calling Gunther's assault on Cole unacceptable and demanding a match at Backlash.

Aldis revealed that after speaking with Pearce, he had the authority to make the match official. McAfee versus Gunther is now locked in for Backlash, which will take place in St. Louis.

The Backlash card also features John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and Lyra Valkyria defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. Additionally, a Jey Uso versus Logan Paul World Heavyweight Championship match was teased, but not yet confirmed.

The current lineup for WWE Backlash is:

  • Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. Randy Orton

  • Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

  • Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy