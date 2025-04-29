×
Three New Plaintiffs Join WWE "Ring Boy" Lawsuit with Fresh Allegations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2025
Three New Plaintiffs Join WWE "Ring Boy" Lawsuit with Fresh Allegations

Three additional anonymous plaintiffs have joined the "Ring Boy" lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon, expanding the scope of serious allegations against the company’s leadership.

Originally filed by five John Does in Maryland, the lawsuit accuses the McMahons of neglecting their duty to protect young workers from sexual abuse by WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips. Earlier this month, the defendants moved to dismiss the lawsuit. Linda McMahon's attorneys claimed she never interacted with the plaintiffs, while Vince McMahon's legal team argued the lawsuit was improperly filed in Maryland under the Child Victims Act of 2023.

On Monday, an amended complaint was submitted, introducing accounts from John Does Six, Seven, and Eight. The new claims also implicate longtime WWE officials Pat Patterson and Terry Garvin. John Doe Three alleges Garvin made inappropriate comments implying a sexual exchange, while John Doe Six claims Patterson provided him alcohol, showed pornography, and forced him into sexual acts.

