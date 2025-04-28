WWE Monday Night Raw Results - April 28 2025

Tonight on RAW - We'll hear from Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch addresses the reasons behind attack Lyra Valkyria, Logan Paul will be on hand, Rhea Ripley takes on Roxanne Perez and more!

Join us for live RAW results when the show airs on Netflix!

Nick Aldis is the guest GM tonight and he's shown arriving at this office in the arena, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, American Made, Stephanie Vaquer, and Logan Paul are all shown arriving to the venue.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman all head down to the ring. Rollins acknowledges that some people still want to chant for CM Punk and that him winning at WrestleMania can be painful for anyone who is a Roman Reigns fan. He says he's the future of this industry. Sami Zayn comes out to the ring. He says he's out here as Rollins' friend that the stuff he's doing is crap. He tells Rollins that he's no different that Reigns and Punk and he's just jealous of the two. He compares Rollins' new faction like the bloodline and threatens to kick in Bron Breakker's face. Rollins tells Zayn he's either with them or he's a target. He says whether he loves or hates Zayn if Zayn stands in the way he's a target, but they can get Zayn moved from RAW so he doesn't have to be a target since he doesn't want what they're selling so he's offering that. He gives Zayn till the end of the night to make a decision.

Match 1: Rhea Ripley -vs- Roxanne Perez

The women go to lock up and Perez sneaks out of the ring immediately avoiding Ripley. Perez runs off again before they lock up again. Perez throws her jacket onto Ripley and then chops her. Ripley is kicked and punched and Perez slaps Ripley. Ripley goes to powerbomb Perez but Perez counters and gets Ripley on the mat. Perez trips Ripley and knocks her off the apron. Perez slides out to Ripley and Ripley catches Perez and throws her into the barricade. Ripley guillotine's Perez on the barricades. Perez is knocked outside the ring and Perez then goes for Ripley's leg slamming it into the ring post. Ripley clotheslines Perez and Perez cross body's onto Ripley who catches Perez and suplexes Perez. Perez is dropped kicked and rolls out of the ring.

Back from commercial break, Perez moonsaults onto Ripley and covers for two. Perez slaps Ripley into a crab like submission and Ripley tries to punch out of the hold. Perez continues to attack Ripley's leg and Ripley kicks Perez off of her. Perez is clotheslined and kicked and Ripley hits a Razor's Edge on Perez and kicks her and covers for a two count. Ripley punches Perez in the corner and Giulia makes her way out to the ring. Ripley and Giulia stare each other down allowing Perez to roll up Ripley for a two count. Perez DDT's Ripley and then connects with some knees on Ripley and covers for a near fall. Ripley punches down Perez and now pulls Giulia in the ring but Perez tries to roll up Ripley. Giulia interferes calling for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Rhea Ripley

After the match Perez and Giulia beat on Ripley. Iyo Sky runs down and makes the save. Giulia and Perez then attack Sky and Ripley comes in to help Sky.

Judgement Day talks backstage and Finn Balor talks to JD McDonagh and asks why he didn't tell Balor he was coming back. Liv Morgan has talked to McDonagh and they have a match against The War Raiders. Balor asked to be kept in the loop.

Logan Paul walks backstage.

Logan Paul comes out to the ring and insults Kansas City. He tells them they don't know what a true legend looks like - and it's definitely not Jey Uso. Paul says he's done everything there is to do in the WWE except win a world title. Jey Uso makes his way down to the ring. He tells Paul he watched Gunther beat up his twin and his fire won't ever go out. He says his title is earned not taken and if Paul wants it he can come get it. Paul tells Uso he's stupid and tells Uso that he will take Uso's title and Uso will do what he does best, crash out and screw up and lose the title. Uso superkicks Paul and we go to commercial.

JD McDonagh, Carlito and Finn Balor are all shown walking backstage.

Match 2: The War Raiders -vs- The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) w/Carlito

The New Day is out at ringside and on commentary for this match. McDonagh locks up with Ivar and is knocked to the mat immediately. Ivar is placed in a headlock and McDonagh clubs Ivar. Ivar is kicked and Balor is tagged in. Balor beats on Ivar in the corner and tags in McDonagh. McDonagh is thrown in the air and Erik is tagged in. Erik beats on McDonag

h and tags in Ivar and they double team both McDonagh and Balor. The Judgement Day is sent outside the ring and The War Raiders gets distracted by The New Day and The Judgement Day goes to attack The War Raiders but are slammed down. Ivar is body slammed onto McDonagh and Erik is tagged in. Ivar goes to splash The Judgement Day against the ring and they move and Ivar crashes it and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, McDonagh chops Erik in the corner and punches him. Erik clocks McDonagh to the mat and knocks Balor off the apron. Ivar and Balor are tagged in and Ivar slams down Balor and splashes onto him. Ivar sits on Balor and kicks down McDonagh who runs into the ring. Ivar slams into Balor in the corner - Ivar climbs the ropes and goes for a moonsault and Balor moves out of the way. McDonagh is tagged in and Ivar is sent over the ropes. McDonagh hits a moonsault to the outside onto The War Raiders. Ivar is rolled back in the ring and McDonagh hits another Moonsault and Erik breaks the pin. Ivar takes out both Judgement Day members and Erik is tagged in. Erik and Ivar throw both Balor and McDonagh into each other outside the ring. Ivar throws Balor into The New Day and slams into the them outside the ring. Carlito tries to get involved and McDonagh rolls up Erik for a near fall. McDonagh gets on the top rope, Carlito has the ref distracted - Penta knocks McDonagh off the ropes and The War Raiders hit War Machine on McDonagh for the win.

Winners: The War Raiders

Sami Zayn is backstage with Otis. Paul Heyman sits down and asks Otis to give them a minute. Heyman tells Zayn that they're OG Bloodline, and Zayn tells Heyman he blew all that up at WrestleMania. Heyman tells Zayn that whether Rollins is the future or not, that's how he views himself. And same with Breakker, he sees himself as the big dog and Breakker wants a match with Zayn. Heyman says if Zayn accepts the transfer to SmackDown, Rollins will do Zayn a favour and Zayn will get an instant undisputed title shot. Heyman tells Zayn to think of his future - either live in the future or die in the past. Heyman leaves and as he walks away you see Bron Breakker standing by smiling.

Becky Lynch walks backstage heading to ringside.

We come back from commercial break and Becky Lynch comes out to the ring. Lynch gets on the mic and wants to get down to business. Lynch says there is no mystery regarding who attacked Bayley and she says it was her. She says she isn't the bad guy because Bayley has attacked her lots. She says Bayley has forgotten who she is and is complaining about not being a bigger star. She says she proved to Bayley why Lynch is the bigger star. She then talks about Lyra Valkyria and says Valkyria is friends with Bayley so she's Lynch's enemy now too. She says she helped Valkyria get into the industry and tried to get Valkyria to ditch Bayley but Valkyria has been compromised. Valkyria's music hits and she comes out and tells Lynch everyone warned Valkyria about Lynch. Valkyria was blinded by the Irish bond but she finally sees it now and knows exactly what Lynch is. Valkyria runs into the ring to attack Lynch and Lynch leaves the ring. Valkyria reminds Lynch she beat her for the NXT Title. Lynch says she only fights when she wants and when it matters and it doesn't matter in Kansas City. Valkyria then suggests they battle at Backlash for the IC belt. Valkyria says she's better than Lynch and Lynch loses it and Valkyria kicks Lynch through the ropes and pulls Lynch into the ring. The women roll around in the ring and Lynch runs out into the crowd.

As Valkyria is headed to the back, Lynch attacks her from behind.

Penta is backstage and Nick Aldis tells him he needs to calm down. He tells Penta he won't be fined and next week Penta takes on JD McDonagh. Chad Gable and Ivy Nile approach him and Gable makes fun of Penta losing and watching his brother, Rey Fenix, losing to El Grande Americano. Penta superkicks Gable and tells him off.

We see Stephanie Vaquer walking backstage.

We get a video package for Rusev.

Match 3: Ivy Nile w/Chad Gable -vs- Stephanie Vaquer

Nile slams down Vaquer off the bat and covers Vaquer for two. The women float over each other trading holds. Vaquer rolls up Nile for a two count and Nile slaps Vaquer in a headlock. Vaquer is knocked down to the mat and then Vaquer knocks Nile down. Nile hits a hurricanrana on Vaquer and Vaquer rolls up Nile for two. Vaquer suplexes Nile and goes for Devil's Kiss and Nile counters and hits a stretch submission. Vaquer breaks free and hits The Devil's Kiss on Nile and we cut to commercial.

Back on RAW, Nile bashes up Vaquer's knee and Vaquer fires back with a stunner. Nile takes down Vaquer and Vaquer rolls up Nile for a near fall. Vaquer hits Devil's Kiss again on Nile and then hits a meteora on Nile in the corner. Nile is covered and Gable puts Nile's leg on the ropes. Vaquer goes out of the ring to confront Gable and Nile runs out and suplexes Vaquer outside the ring. Nile kicks Vaquer and hits a German Suplex and covers for two. Nile climbs the ropes, Vaquer punches her and climbs the ropes with her. Vaquer headbutts Nile on the top rope and superplexes Nile and covers her for a two count. Nile and Vaquer punch each other in the middle of the ring. Vaquer kicks Nile and tries for the SVB but Nile counters and slams down Vaquer and covers her for a near fall. Nile misses a kick in the turnbuckle and connects with a dragon screw on Nile. Vaquer hits the SVB and covers Nile for the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

AJ Styles is backstage with Nick Aldis. As they're discussing Style's next steps -Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come by. Morgan says she needs time off because she's filming a movie. Mysterio asks for time off too and is told no. Styles gets in Mysterio's face and then tells Aldis he thinks he has an idea for his next steps.

Karrion Kross approaches Sami Zayn and tells him that he hopes he makes the correct decision. Kross has his hair styled like Zayn like he does with each wrestler he targets.

We come back from commercial break and Michael Cole apologizes to Pat McAfee for getting him beaten up last week. Cole and McAfee replay the events from last week where Gunther beat up McAfee. Gunther has been fined and suspended and McAfee stands on the announce desk to address the events from last week. McAfee says he feels everyone needs to be reminded who he is, and he's still that dog born in the East Hills of Philly who was raised in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck. He says he went from an irrelevant man to a household name. He says he hopes to be remembered as a hard worker, an empathetic man, be seen as someone who has left the world better, and as a loyal MF. He says you must ride for those who ride for you and says Michael Cole has always ridden with him. Cole looks down all shy and coy. McAfee says he's loyal to the soil when it comes to Michael Cole and he wanted to protect his boy. McAfee says if he dies, he dies and if Gunther has a problem with Cole, Gunther has a problem with him. He calls out Nick Aldis and Aldis says this isn't the time or place for this discussion and he wants McAfee to keep this professional as McAfee is dropping F-Bombs. McAfee asks Aldis to lift Gunther's suspension because he wants to fight Gunther. Aldis says he and Pearce have talked and Gunther's suspension won't be lifted but they can lift the suspension for a sanctioned contest in a WWE ring. Aldis suggests a match at Backlash pitting Gunther against Pat McAfee. McAfee agrees.

Sami Zayn is backstage thinking about what to do. Jey Uso comes by and says he's just checking on Zayn as Zayn has a big decision to make. Uso tells Zayn to make the best decision for himself and tells him he loves him. Zayn leaves and Uso gets sucker punched by Logan Paul who tells Uso that "that's Karma, Uce."

Seth Rollins comes down to the ring to get Sami Zayn's decision. Rollins invites Zayn out to the ring and Zayn obliges and makes his way out. Rollins says before they get to the decision he wants Zayn to hear him out. He says Zayn is putting him in a tough spot. He says they have history and this about him and Zayn. He thought Zayn was going to celebrate with him like Zayn celebrated with Jey Uso last week because they're friends. He tells Zayn the vision for the best future for the WWE is Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman and that it hurts that Zayn doesn't believe in him. Rollins asks Zayn about how many true friends he has in the business because Zayn is one of his true friends. He tells Zayn when Rollins became a dad, Zayn was one of the first people he called and he will forever be grateful for that. He asks if he can return the favour and save his life. He tells Zayn to take the pass, take the way out and take whatever Heyman has lined up for him. He tells Zayn if Zayn stays at RAW and doesn't believe in Rollins' vision it'll be bad news for him. Zayn says if he hurt Rollins' feelings, as his friend, he's sorry. He tells Rollins that he thinks Rollins is playing games and that's why Rollins is on top. He tells Rollins that he realizes Rollins knows what cards to play to manipulate Zayn because they're friends. He asks Rollins if Rollins has ever known Zayn to be someone who runs away. He says Rollins is threatening him and he won't stand for a friend threatening him. He says he can live being targeted but he will not be threatened. Zayn says he'll become champion on his own and doesn't need it done via a favour. He tells Rollins he loves him as a friend and buddy but this is Zayn telling Rollins to go to hell. Bron Breakker's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring with Paul Heyman and we cut to commercial.

Match 4: Sami Zayn -vs- Bron Breakker w/Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman

Breakker slams Zayn into the corner at the bell. Breakker throws Zayn across the ring with a belly to belly suplex and then punches Zayn in the corner. Breakker drags Zayn's face across the ropes. Zayn kicks Breakker and hits a middle rope double axe handle. Zayn kicks Breakker in the corner and then comes off the top rope but is caught by Breakker and Breakker throws Zayn across the ring. Breakker punches Zayn and chokes him up on the ropes. Breakker knocks down Zayn and Zayn fires back with punches and chops. Breakker connects with a spinebuster and Breakker covers Zayn for a two count. Breakker kicks Zayn on the ropes and Zayn leap frogs over Breakker and clotheslines him. Breakker is knocked outside the ring and Breakker trips up Zayn and slams him on the apron and smashes Zayn's head into the announce desk. Breakker jumps off the apron slamming into Zayn onto the announce desk and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the action on RAW, Zayn punches Breakker and Breakker hits a leaping lariat on Zayn and covers for a two count. The men now battle on the top turnbuckle and Zayn hits a sunsetflip powerbomb from the top rope and covers Breakker for a near fall. Breakker kicks Zayn and Zayn hits a tornado DDT on Breakker and covers for two. Both men are back on the top turnbuckle and Breakker hits Frankensteiner. Breakker goes for a spear and Zayn catches him and hits Buckle Exploder. Zayn goes for the Helluva kick and Breakker runs into him and spears him. Breakker then hits his running spear on Zayn and Rollins now approaches the ring and tells Zayn it doesn't have to be this way and urges Zayn to take the deal and Zayn tells him to go to hell. Breakker then hits another running spear on Zayn and Zayn rolls out of the ring. The referee calls for EMT's and medical peeps to come down and check on Zayn. Breakker runs around the ring and spears Zayn outside the ring. Breakker tells the officials to get out of the way and he throws Zayn back in the ring. The ref calls for a bell.

No Contest

After the match, Rollins gets in the ring and reigns in Breakker. Rollins tells Breakker that Zayn made his bed and he has to sleep in it. Rollins turns around and curb stomps Zayn. Officials check on Zayn as Rollins, Heyman and Breakker stand in the ring and we get our end credits.