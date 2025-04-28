WWE Legend Reveals Why Vince McMahon Prevented Him From Competing in Brawl For All

Mark Henry arrived in WWE in 1996 with immense expectations behind him. Having recently signed a lucrative contract and carrying the prestigious title of the World's Strongest Man, many believed Henry was destined for greatness early in his career. However, despite his own eagerness to showcase his toughness, an opportunity to do so during a controversial tournament was taken off the table—by none other than Vince McMahon himself.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Henry reflected on a key conversation he once had with McMahon regarding his exclusion from the infamous Brawl For All tournament. In recalling the discussion, Henry shared his frustration over not being allowed to compete and the candid response he received from WWE’s Chairman.

“I had a conversation with Vince one time about why. You’re not supposed to ask God why. Because that’s what you expect. I didn’t get that that day. This is what I got. My job is to lead and hold people’s face to the fire. I said, ‘So that’s why you wouldn’t let me fight in the Brawl For All?’ He said, yes, because that’s what it was about. I was p*ssed,” Henry recalled.

Despite his anger at the time, Henry explained that McMahon provided further insight into his decision. McMahon, according to Henry, stressed the investment the company had made in him and the importance of protecting that investment from the potential damage of an unexpected loss in a legitimate shootfight competition.

“I wanted to fight, and he wouldn’t let me. He said, I invested too much in you. I didn’t invest the same amount of money in him. He’s expendable. I would be cutting my own hand off to spite my arm, and I went. ‘Oh, I get knocked out? Now I’m worthless.’ I love the fact that he explained. He didn’t have to explain that sh*t to me, but he did, and I learned from it,” Henry added.

The conversation left a lasting impact on Henry, offering him a rare glimpse into the business mindset of Vince McMahon and teaching him a valuable lesson about the realities of the wrestling industry.