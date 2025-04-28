Nick Aldis Takes Over Raw as Special General Manager Tonight

WWE Raw is set to make its return tonight with a live broadcast from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, airing at 8/7c on Netflix.

The evening promises plenty of excitement as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will step in as the special guest Raw General Manager for the night. In addition, Logan Paul is scheduled to deliver a special message that fans will not want to miss. Pat McAfee will also appear live to address GUNTHER's actions from last week's event.

In-ring action will see Rhea Ripley square off against Roxanne Perez in what is expected to be a heated encounter. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is set to offer an explanation regarding her shocking attack on Lyra Valkyria.

Also advertised for tonight, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will all be in the building, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable night on the red brand.