×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nick Aldis Takes Over Raw as Special General Manager Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2025
Nick Aldis Takes Over Raw as Special General Manager Tonight

WWE Raw is set to make its return tonight with a live broadcast from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, airing at 8/7c on Netflix.

The evening promises plenty of excitement as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will step in as the special guest Raw General Manager for the night. In addition, Logan Paul is scheduled to deliver a special message that fans will not want to miss. Pat McAfee will also appear live to address GUNTHER's actions from last week's event.

In-ring action will see Rhea Ripley square off against Roxanne Perez in what is expected to be a heated encounter. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is set to offer an explanation regarding her shocking attack on Lyra Valkyria.

Also advertised for tonight, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will all be in the building, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable night on the red brand.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Raw

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MS

Apr. 28th at 8:00PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

Supercard of Honor

Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Not specified

#roh

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy