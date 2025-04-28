Rey Mysterio Undergoes Surgery Following WrestleMania 41 Injury

Rey Mysterio is facing time away from WWE as he undergoes surgery to repair an injury that forced him to miss competing at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The legendary luchador took to his Instagram stories on Monday to share an update with fans, revealing that he is at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, where he is set to have surgery for a torn abductor muscle.

In his message to fans, Mysterio stated, “I tore my abductor the SmackDown before WrestleMania, and I’m scheduled for surgery today. So I will keep you guys posted. Thank you guys very much, and I will let you guys know once I get out of surgery.”

Mysterio sustained the injury during a six-man tag team match on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, where he teamed with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to defeat Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. Due to the severity of the tear, Mysterio was unable to compete at WrestleMania, and Rey Fenix stepped in as his replacement. Fenix ultimately faced Gable’s El Grande Americano persona in singles action but was defeated.

According to Dave Meltzer, Mysterio initially hoped he could fight through the injury and still appear at WrestleMania. However, he later accepted that competing would not be possible and made the decision to prioritize surgery.

Mysterio has promised fans he will provide another update once he is out of surgery.