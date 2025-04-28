×
TNA Working To Re-Sign Ace Austin Amid Contract Expiry

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2025
TNA Working To Re-Sign Ace Austin Amid Contract Expiry

TNA is making moves behind the scenes to secure the future of one of its rising stars.

According to information shared with Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, TNA officials have opened contract talks with Ace Austin in an effort to lock him into a new agreement. Although the specifics of the ongoing negotiations have not been disclosed, there is said to be a strong sense of optimism within the company about reaching a deal to retain Austin.

Alongside these developments, it was also reported that Chris Bey, Austin’s tag team partner in the duo known as ABC, was nearing the end of his original contract as well. However, Bey’s situation remains more complicated as he is currently sidelined due to injury, making the direction of his contractual status unclear at this time.

The uncertainty around Bey’s future adds another layer of intrigue as TNA works to ensure Austin remains part of its roster. Ace Austin had previously committed to TNA with a new deal signed in March 2024, but with both members of ABC in different stages of contract discussions and recovery, the next chapter for the popular team remains to be seen.

