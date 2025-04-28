×
Joe Hendry Receives Invitation to WWE NXT Following Shocking Attack at TNA Rebellion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2025
A shocking moment at TNA Rebellion on Sunday night may have set the stage for the return of Joe Hendry to WWE NXT. After competing in a grueling triple threat match against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page, Hendry emerged victorious by hitting his signature finisher on Page to secure the win. However, his celebration was cut short.

Former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams stormed the ring and launched a surprise attack on Hendry following the conclusion of the match. After the assault, Williams placed the TNA World Title on Hendry, making a bold and defiant statement.

WWE NXT's Head of Creative, Shawn Michaels, quickly responded on Twitter, extending an official invitation for Hendry to come to NXT and settle matters directly with Trick Williams. Michaels stated, "Trick Williams crossed the line NXT is everywhere – RAW, SmackDown and tonight at TNA Rebellion. @JoeHendry you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT, and settle this issue with Trick. 8/7c @TheCW."

This Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT is shaping up to be a must-watch. In addition to the potential confrontation between Hendry and Williams, the NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints is scheduled to defend his title against Lexis King. The NXT Tag Team Champions, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, will also put their titles on the line against the formidable team of Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. Plus, a heated face-to-face meeting between long-time adversaries Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo is set to intensify their bitter rivalry.

