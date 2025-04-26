×
Davey Boy Smith’s Family Frustrated Over Hometown Snub

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
Davey Boy Smith’s Family Frustrated Over Hometown Snub

Davey Boy Smith, known worldwide as The British Bulldog, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. While the honor was long overdue, his family could not attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are hopeful for another ceremony in the future, but Smith’s hometown has not matched WWE’s recognition.

Born in Golborne, Wigan, Smith’s wrestling journey took him from his local training grounds to Calgary’s Hart Family and onto global fame with Stampede Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, and WWE. Despite his achievements, Wigan Council has refused to include him in the town’s Walk of Fame, which honors figures like Sir Ian McKellen, Ella Toone, and Dave Whelan.

A council spokesperson explained:
"Our walk of fame celebrates the contributions of living residents of Wigan Borough. While Davey Boy Smith does not meet the criteria to be considered for a star, there are alternative ways to commemorate his memory, which we are happy to discuss with the family."

Smith’s daughter, Georgia, shared her frustration with the Daily Star:
"When you think of famous people from Wigan, my dad is number one in my eyes for what he did on a global stage. I think it’s only right he is recognised in his hometown. He’s been recognised by the WWE in their hall of fame, but his family in the UK could not be there because it was during Covid."

She continued, "It’s ridiculous in my opinion. Hollywood has a walk of fame and they give out posthumous stars, so I do not understand why Wigan cannot."

AEW Collision

April 26, 2025 at 8:30 PM

Location: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Airing On: TNT

Hashtag: #collision
