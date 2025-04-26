Bully Ray Criticizes The Rock’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Absence in Heated Rant

Earlier this week, Dave "The Rock" Johnson addressed recent comments made by Dave LaGreca on Busted Open Radio regarding the WrestleMania 41 night two main event. In his response, The Rock reminded everyone that "the business is a complete work" and advised LaGreca to "stop ranting, it is not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show."

Following The Rock's comments, LaGreca’s co-host, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, weighed in with strong thoughts concerning The Rock’s absence from the highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Bully Ray expressed his disappointment in the direction of the storyline, sharing frustration over what he perceived as a lack of clear planning behind the scenes.

"I stuck up for these guys, and I told the Busted Open nation the way they connected the dots, they have earned my benefit of the doubt to sit back and enjoy what they are doing," Bully Ray began. "But now with everything that is going down, it is now in front of my eyes, they had no clue what the f**k they were doing this whole time. 'Oh maybe one day we will come back to the soul,' No. Do not go back to the soul, you already stooged it off that it was not going to happen, so let us forget about Cody’s soul."

Bully Ray continued to express his disillusionment with the direction of the storyline, suggesting that without a future match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock, there would be little interest in revisiting the narrative. "As a matter of fact, unless I am getting Cody versus The Rock one day, I do not think I need to see it. I do not need to see it, and I sure as hell do not need to see Roman [Reigns] and Rock because Rock already put the Ula Fala around his head."

In a direct message to The Rock, Bully Ray urged him to listen more closely to the wrestling audience through voices like LaGreca. "Rock, I want you to let Dave into one of those meetings. I want you to let him sit at the table with you and Brian Gewirtz when you are coming up with everything, because Dave LaGreca is the voice of the wrestling fan, and maybe you should hear, or have heard, the voice of the wrestling fan before you decided to not show up at WrestleMania. At the end of the day, Dave’s passion makes sense."