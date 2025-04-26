Top 5 Unforgettable Matches in WWE Backlash History

WWE's Backlash event has consistently delivered unforgettable moments, often serving as the stage for intense rivalries and career-defining matches. Since its inception, Backlash has given fans countless iconic moments that continue to be remembered and celebrated years later. From legendary championship clashes to emotionally charged grudge matches, Backlash has often served as the battleground where careers were launched, rivalries were intensified, and unforgettable memories were created. As we approach Backlash 2025, let us revisit five of the most iconic matches in the event's history that have left an indelible mark on the wrestling world.

Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley – Backlash 2004

In a brutal Hardcore Match at Backlash 2004, Randy Orton faced off against Mick Foley, who competed under his infamous Cactus Jack persona. The match was a violent spectacle that pushed Orton to his physical and mental limits. Throughout the match, Orton endured barbaric punishment, including being slammed onto a pile of thumbtacks, an image that remains burned into the minds of fans. Despite the overwhelming brutality, Orton managed to secure a hard-fought victory. This performance marked a major turning point in his career, establishing him as a legitimate and dangerous star within WWE.

The Rock vs. Triple H – Backlash 2000

Backlash 2000 delivered one of the most electrifying main events in company history when The Rock challenged Triple H for the WWF Championship. With Shane McMahon serving as the special guest referee and the McMahon-Helmsley Faction doing everything in their power to maintain their dominance, the odds were stacked against The Rock. What followed was a chaotic, interference-filled war that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The Rock ultimately overcame the obstacles, capturing the championship in a moment that sent the crowd into a frenzy and reinforced his status as one of WWE's top attractions.

John Cena vs. Edge – Backlash 2009

The 2009 edition of Backlash featured a Last Man Standing match that pitted John Cena against Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship. In a brutal and emotionally charged battle, both superstars pushed each other to the limit, unleashing a relentless assault that tested their endurance and willpower. The match was filled with dramatic near-finishes and violent exchanges, culminating with Edge securing victory after a devastating maneuver that left Cena unable to answer the referee's ten-count. It was a grueling war that highlighted the fierce rivalry between the two and left fans stunned by the brutal finality.

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – Backlash 2023

Fast forward to Backlash 2023, where global music sensation Bad Bunny shocked the world by stepping into the squared circle to face Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Many fans were skeptical of how a celebrity would fare against an experienced WWE superstar, but Bad Bunny silenced all critics with a performance that exceeded all expectations. The match was filled with jaw-dropping moments, including high-risk moves and surprise appearances from WWE legends, creating a frenzied atmosphere inside the arena. Bad Bunny's commitment and passion for wrestling earned him widespread respect from fans and fellow performers alike.

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles – Backlash France 2024

At Backlash France 2024, Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a match that fans had long anticipated. The contest lived up to its immense hype, featuring technical excellence, emotional storytelling, and hard-hitting action from start to finish. Adding to the historic significance, Jessika Carr made history by becoming the first woman to referee a WWE world title main event. Rhodes ultimately retained his championship after a thrilling encounter that earned critical acclaim, including a prestigious 5-star rating. The match solidified both competitors' legacies and showcased WWE's ability to deliver history-making moments on a global stage.