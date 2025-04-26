Brodie Lee Jr.'s First GCW Victory Came Together After a Random Backstage Chat

Brodie Lee Jr. has officially picked up his first-ever win, and the story behind it could not have been more unexpected.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Brodie Jr.’s debut at GCW’s Clusterfuck match came together almost by accident. Earlier in the day, Brodie was backstage when he crossed paths with UK wrestling prospect Man Like Dereiss. During a casual conversation, Dereiss asked Brodie, “What are you doing tonight?” Upon hearing that Dereiss would be competing in the Clusterfuck match, he jokingly extended an invitation for Brodie to join in. Without a moment’s hesitation, Brodie responded, “Yes I do,” making it clear he was ready for the opportunity.

Once the idea was out there, everything moved quickly. After getting permission from his mother, Amanda Huber, the GCW team wasted no time bringing the plan to life. Brett Lauderdale immediately contacted Joey Janela to let him know Brodie wanted to be part of the match. Upon hearing the news, Janela pushed hard to ensure that Brodie would not just participate, but walk away with the victory.

Those close to Brodie say he has been training diligently at Dungeon 2.0, a school known for producing top-tier talent. Wanting to represent his training ground with pride, Brodie approached the unexpected debut with focus and determination. Trainers and peers at Dungeon 2.0 were said to be incredibly proud of how Brodie handled himself under the sudden spotlight.

Despite the big win and the excitement surrounding it, Brodie did not take time to bask in the moment. Sources noted that he was back in the gym at Dungeon 2.0 by midweek, putting in the hard work to sharpen his skills even further.