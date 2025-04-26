×
Alex Hammerstone Officially Set to Debut at NWA Crockett Cup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
Alex Hammerstone is ready to make a major impact, and the National Wrestling Alliance is his next destination.

It was officially confirmed that Hammerstone will make his debut for the NWA at the upcoming Crockett Cup event on May 17. While an opponent for his first match has yet to be named, the excitement surrounding his arrival is already palpable. Hammerstone recently completed his time with TNA Wrestling following the expiration of his contract, wasting no time in stepping back into the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Hammerstone made a surprise appearance at MLW Battle Riot VII, sending a clear message to fans that he remains a force to be reckoned with. Now, with his sights firmly set on the NWA, Hammerstone is preparing to unleash his powerhouse style on one of professional wrestling’s most historic promotions.

The NWA Crockett Cup event on May 17 is already shaping up to be a night to remember, featuring two major title matches alongside Hammerstone's highly anticipated debut.

The current lineup for the NWA Crockett Cup on May 17 includes:

  • NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige (c) versus Natalya

  • NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) versus Rhino

  • Alex Hammerstone’s NWA debut

  • Crockett Cup Tournament Matches

