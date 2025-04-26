×
Tonight's AEW Collision: "Playoff Palooza" Set to Deliver a Stacked Night of Action

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 26, 2025
AEW is set to return tonight with an exciting new edition of Collision, airing on TNT and streaming on MAX. This week's episode will carry a special "Playoff Palooza" theme, promising a night packed with intense matches and notable returns.

The show, which was taped at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, will feature a diverse card filled with action. AR Fox will battle Rush in what is expected to be a hard-hitting contest. The much-anticipated return of Hologram to in-ring competition will also take place.

Fans can look forward to a wild Tornado Tag Team bout as Top Flight take on The Cru. In singles competition, Swerve Strickland is set to face Blake Christian, and ROH Champion Bandido will square off against Dralistico in a non-title showcase.

FTR, alongside Stokely Hathaway, are scheduled to meet The Paragon’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly in a high-stakes tag team encounter. Meanwhile, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm will take on Queen Aminata in a non-title Elimination match, adding even more intrigue to the night.

Be sure to check back for full results and highlights from AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza.

