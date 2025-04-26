"Hey Pepsi, Let's Find Out": Noam Dar Calls Out CM Punk for a Match

A current champion on the WWE NXT brand has issued a challenge to CM Punk after his recent remarks about the male talent on the developmental roster.

In a reaction video following WrestleMania 41, CM Punk discussed his thoughts on the WWE NXT talent, stating that male superstars on the main roster don’t feel much pressure when looking at the men’s division in NXT.

He contrasted this by mentioning that the female main roster stars are motivated to step up their performances due to the rising talents in the NXT women’s division.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar has now responded to these comments from Punk, calling out the veteran for a match. Dar took to Twitter to post:

"Hey Pepsi, I’m back now so let’s find out."

Dar made his return to the ring on the April 22 episode of NXT, where he defeated Lexis King to retain the NXT Heritage Cup. This marked Dar’s first match in eleven months after being written off TV in May 2024 due to a leg injury.

CM Punk's last match took place in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One, where he and Roman Reigns were defeated by Seth Rollins after Rollins aligned himself with Paul Heyman.