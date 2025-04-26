TJP Accuses Jeff Cobb of Sabotaging United Empire in NJPW

A New Japan Pro-Wrestling star has accused Jeff Cobb of sabotaging the United Empire faction.
Earlier this month, Jeff Cobb's sudden departure from NJPW came as a surprise, especially following his recent IWGP Tag Team Championship win with Callum Newman. His exit led to the vacating of the titles, and the news reportedly blindsided NJPW officials.
Former United Empire leader TJP responded to Cobb’s cryptic post on X, accusing him of actions that hurt the faction. TJP claimed that despite expressing no desire to lead the group, Cobb went off-script, creating a storyline where TJP’s leadership was questioned. Cobb allegedly brushed it off as a joke when confronted.
TJP continued, stating that while the faction ignored Cobb’s behavior, it caught the attention of fans and commentators, forcing the company to address it. Despite plans to solidify TJP’s leadership, Cobb is said to have continued pushing his own storylines, resulting in friction within the locker room and damaging the group’s image. TJP also claimed that Cobb’s actions led to cuts in his own NJPW earnings, forcing him to decline a new contract offer and pursue freelance work.
At the time of writing, Cobb has not responded to TJP’s accusations.
Telling someone to kill themself is pretty wild, that statement said to someone who is really struggling could end wrong, just be better. Even if you love me, disagree with me or flat out hate me, I love you all and hope everyone has a happy life! There’s enough doodoo in the… pic.twitter.com/0w8isgOCHZ— Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) April 23, 2025
